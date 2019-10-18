Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,144,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 872,673 shares.The stock last traded at $11.56 and had previously closed at $11.27.

FOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $923.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ferro news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,479.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

