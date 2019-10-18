Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $241.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 253.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the second quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

