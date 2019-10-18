Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNF. Compass Point upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $45.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $2,845,768.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 75,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $3,345,725.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 289,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,506.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.