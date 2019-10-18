Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

FDUS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Fidus Investment from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $14.40 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $351.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Shelby E. Sherard bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $44,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,960 shares in the company, valued at $271,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 60,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 45,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

