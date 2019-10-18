Fielmann (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €80.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.54 ($73.89).

Get Fielmann alerts:

Shares of FIE stock opened at €70.00 ($81.40) on Tuesday. Fielmann has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.64.

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.