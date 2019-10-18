Financial Analysis: Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) & Tufin Software Technologies (NASDAQ:TUFN)

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Onespan and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onespan -2.30% 2.45% 1.76% Tufin Software Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Onespan and Tufin Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onespan 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tufin Software Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Onespan currently has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.85%. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $29.57, indicating a potential upside of 79.77%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Onespan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Onespan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Onespan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onespan and Tufin Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onespan $212.28 million 2.79 $3.85 million $0.36 40.81 Tufin Software Technologies $84.98 million 6.28 -$4.26 million N/A N/A

Onespan has higher revenue and earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Summary

Onespan beats Tufin Software Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

