Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

NYSE PG opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $125.36. The firm has a market cap of $293.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.