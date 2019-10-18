Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,340,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 128.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 32,891.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $34.59.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

