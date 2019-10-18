Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $6,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,382,961.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,671 shares of company stock worth $15,635,833. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.41.

Expedia Group stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

