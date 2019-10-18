Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Sells 115 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 13,733.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,241,000 after acquiring an additional 538,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,433,000 after acquiring an additional 310,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,870,382,000 after acquiring an additional 212,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,215,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $880,545,000 after buying an additional 156,013 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,302 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $430,085.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,429 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $603,849.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,668 shares of company stock worth $9,581,078. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $131.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.72.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

