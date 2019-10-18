Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 32.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 23,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $393,761.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $257.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $264.74. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.