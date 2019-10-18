Financial Review: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Energous has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casa Systems has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -11,509.27% -172.39% -151.12% Casa Systems 8.71% 32.65% 5.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energous and Casa Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $510,000.00 196.44 -$50.84 million ($1.99) -1.64 Casa Systems $297.13 million 1.99 $73.01 million $0.80 8.83

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casa Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Casa Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Energous and Casa Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 3 0 3.00 Casa Systems 1 5 1 0 2.00

Energous currently has a consensus price target of $18.07, indicating a potential upside of 452.50%. Casa Systems has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.81%. Given Energous’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than Casa Systems.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Energous on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks. Casa Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

