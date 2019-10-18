First Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,049,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $94.89.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.