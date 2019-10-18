First Bank & Trust Has $510,000 Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $132.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.98. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

