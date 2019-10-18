First Bank & Trust Has $61,000 Stock Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 81,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL opened at $53.03 on Friday. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.