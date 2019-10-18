First Bank & Trust Has $93,000 Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crane were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CR opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.30 million. Crane had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

In other Crane news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $56,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,763.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

