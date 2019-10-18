First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 992,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 561,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 281,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.30. 1,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.75 and a 1 year high of $231.83.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6449 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

