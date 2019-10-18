First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 128 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 889.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after acquiring an additional 842,348 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,594,000 after acquiring an additional 663,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after acquiring an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.14. 1,099,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $113.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.87.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

