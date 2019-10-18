First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 30th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of INBK stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,307,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.