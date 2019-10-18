First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $287.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Huber Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

