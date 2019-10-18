First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,937,000 after acquiring an additional 895,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,758,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,323,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,886,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 43.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,430,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $88.08 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

