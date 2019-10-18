First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $3.83 Million Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned 0.17% of Hain Celestial Group worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.39. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $26.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $557.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

