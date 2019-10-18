First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 762,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,259,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after acquiring an additional 101,677 shares during the last quarter.

IWO opened at $195.87 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $207.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.37.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

