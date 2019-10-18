First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 115 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.2% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 12.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 22,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reduced their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.46.

ADBE opened at $267.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.93. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $867,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,226 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

