First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 0.7% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 82,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $108.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.