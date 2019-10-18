First Property Group (LON:FPO) Shares Down 0.4%

First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.05 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.35 ($0.55), 89,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 69,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.59. The company has a market cap of $47.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In related news, insider Ben Habib acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($57,493.79).

First Property Group Company Profile (LON:FPO)

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

