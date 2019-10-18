First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.