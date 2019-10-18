First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $116.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $79.42 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $837.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 156,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 898,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

