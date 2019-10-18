First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53, approximately 11 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.