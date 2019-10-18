First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.91, approximately 1,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

