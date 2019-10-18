First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Shares Up 0%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) shot up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30, 384 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $102,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 46.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

