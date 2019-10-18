FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for 2.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 805.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 406,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,310. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

