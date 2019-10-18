Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FTDL opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Firstime Design has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

About Firstime Design

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

