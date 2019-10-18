Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Set at $49.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FND. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.28.

Shares of FND stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $150,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 26,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $1,174,926.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,407.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,184,186 shares of company stock worth $182,538,651 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

