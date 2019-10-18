Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 9,590,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,108 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,891,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,261 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 39.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,864,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,555.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,428,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,183,000 after buying an additional 4,160,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after buying an additional 331,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

