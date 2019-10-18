Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Foraco International S.A. (TSE:FAR) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.36 million for the quarter.

Foraco International SA provides drilling services to mining and water projects worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production phases of mining projects. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

