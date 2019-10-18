Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FORR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of FORR opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $628.91 million, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Neil Bradford acquired 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $99,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Forrester Research by 35.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Forrester Research by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Forrester Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 53.1% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 27.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

