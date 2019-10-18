Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRTA. ValuEngine cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

NASDAQ FRTA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,432. The stock has a market cap of $519.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.23. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Forterra had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $410.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,769.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Bhatia acquired 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,467 shares in the company, valued at $409,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 110,840 shares of company stock worth $745,778 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 131.8% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 206.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 72,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

