Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the accessories brand company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fossil have underperformed the industry in the past year. This is attributable to dismal sales trend, triggered by softness in the company’s traditional watch category and several business and licensed brand exits. Markedly, in the second quarter of 2019, the company’s net sales tumbled 13% year over year. Apart from sluggishness in traditional watches, the leathers and jewelry categories have been weak, on account of soft demand. Nevertheless, expansion in the wearable’s category has been an upside. Notably, connected watch sales constituted 21% of Fossil’s total watch sales in the second quarter. Moreover, the company is focusing on product launches to bolster this unit. Additionally, it is on track with the New World Fossil initiative, directed toward reducing costs and boosting margins.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $555.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren E. Hart purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $200,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $986,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,436.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fossil Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,954 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,497 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,168 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 163,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

