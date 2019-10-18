Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 578 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,565,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Allstate by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,018,444.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,131.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average is $101.53. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $109.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

