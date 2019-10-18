Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,172,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,752,000 after purchasing an additional 922,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,070,000.

BND traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. 358,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,433. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

