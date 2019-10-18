Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. 83,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,994,622. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

