Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,921,000 after acquiring an additional 724,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 444,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.50. 221,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,535. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

