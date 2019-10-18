Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in American Tower by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.82. The stock had a trading volume of 356,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,108. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at $54,119,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,001 shares of company stock worth $44,133,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

