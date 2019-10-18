Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,651,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,870,000 after buying an additional 241,322 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 363.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 273,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after acquiring an additional 214,548 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 98,276 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 648,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 93,941 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,122. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $107.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

