Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FOXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. 176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.96 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $475,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,094.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $75,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,484.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,869. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $145,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $217,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 849.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.