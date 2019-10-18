Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 569 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 791.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 620,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after acquiring an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5,240.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 553,435 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $23,800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,072,000 after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

In related news, Director Carey Chen purchased 3,403 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $95.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.