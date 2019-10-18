Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $1,071,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,323 shares in the company, valued at $59,524,261.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $34,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,081.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of ENV opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $73.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

