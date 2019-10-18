Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NuVasive by 322.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in NuVasive by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $69.51.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

