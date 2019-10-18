Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,592,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after purchasing an additional 252,518 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 317,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 236,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 190,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,458,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $352.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.11 and a 200 day moving average of $349.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $284.45 and a twelve month high of $362.89.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.3726 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.